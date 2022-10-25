'Special Diwali': World leaders react as Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin prime minister of UK

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Rishi Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year replacing Liz Truss, who served in office for just 45 days.

Rishi Sunak is set to be sworn in as the next British Prime Minister On October 25. He will be the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister and the youngest PM at 42 to take the office in over 200 years. Sunak, a wealthy Hindu descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa, will be at the forefront of the country which is going through an economic downturn. Reactions have poured in from several world leaders since the news of his appointment broke.

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who stayed in the office for just 45 days before Sunak, congratulated him and saying that he has her full support.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022

Former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron, congratulated Rishi. In a tweet, Cameron said, "I predicted a decade ago that the Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM and proud today that comes to be.”

Huge congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times. I predicted a decade ago that @Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that comes to be. I wish Rishi the v best, he has my wholehearted support https://t.co/yXLyo0hWTq — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) October 24, 2022

Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon called Sunak becoming the prime minister as a “genuinely significant moment” which makes for a “special Diwali".

Also read |

1/ Congratulations to @RishiSunak - I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve.

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 24, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunak and tweeted that he looked forward to "working closely together on global issues".

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

In India, several other political leaders across party lines took to Twitter to congratulate Sunak.

Before the results were announced, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the British have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office.”

Also read | London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that theBrits have done something very rare in the world,to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let's honestly ask: can it happen here? https://t.co/UrDg1Nngfv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 24, 2022

Former Union minister P Chidambaram said that there is a lesson to be learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism.

“First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak. The people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government. I think there is a lesson to be learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism,” Chidambaram tweeted.

First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak The people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in governmentI think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 24, 2022

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called it a “proud moment for India."

Congratulating Sunak, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha wrote "history comes full circle” in a tweet.

Today, as India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK gets an Indian-origin Prime Minister. History comes full circle.Congratulations, @RishiSunak and Happy Diwali! 🪔 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 24, 2022

Sunak's victory marks a remarkable turnaround in British politics. The new PM has a great challenge in front of him after outgoing PM Liz Truss resigned following an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.