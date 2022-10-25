'Special Diwali': World leaders react as Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin prime minister of UK

Mini
Rishi Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year replacing Liz Truss, who served in office for just 45 days.
Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.You have my full support.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022
Huge congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming PM to lead us through challenging times. I predicted a decade ago that @Conservatives would select our first Brit Indian PM & proud today that comes to be. I wish Rishi the v best, he has my wholehearted support https://t.co/yXLyo0hWTq— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) October 24, 2022
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 24, 2022
Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022
If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that theBrits have done something very rare in the world,to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let's honestly ask: can it happen here? https://t.co/UrDg1Nngfv— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 24, 2022
First Kamala Harris, now Rishi SunakThe people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in governmentI think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 24, 2022
Today, as India celebrates Diwali in its 75th year as an independent nation, the UK gets an Indian-origin Prime Minister. History comes full circle.Congratulations, @RishiSunak and Happy Diwali! 🪔— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) October 24, 2022