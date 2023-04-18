homenewsSouth Indian Bank to hike lending rates across tenures effective April 20

South Indian Bank to hike lending rates across tenures effective April 20

South Indian Bank to hike lending rates across tenures effective April 20
1 Min(s) Read

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 18, 2023 11:57:52 PM IST (Published)

South Indian Bank on Tuesday announced that it will hike its lending rates (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR)) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps). The lender will raise its lending rates from April 20, 2023.

South Indian Bank on Tuesday announced that it will hike its lending rates (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR)) by 5 to 10 basis points (bps). The lender will raise its lending rates from April 20, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

What is Dabba trading and why is it illegal in India

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new income tax regime: Key things to know before choosing the one

Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The overnight lending rate will increase from 8.70 percent to 8.80 percent, registering an increase of 10 bps. The one-month lending rate will also increase from 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent while the three-month lending rate will be increased from 8.85 percent to 8.95 percent.
The bank has also revised the six-month lending rate from 9.05 percent to 9.10 percent, which is an increase of 5 bps. The one-year lending rate will also increase by 5 bps from 9.40 percent to 9.45 percent.
South Indian Bank’s marginal cost of funds-based lending rates for various tenures are as follows:
 TenuresRevised Loan Rates (%)Previous Loan Rate (%)
Overnight8.808.70
One month8.858.75
Three months8.958.85
Six months9.109.05
One year9.459.40

Earlier, South Indian Bank hiked lending rates by 5 bps across tenures w.e.f. March 20, 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India's norms require banks to review their lending rates every month based on the marginal cost of funds.

Also read:
 Bank of Maharashtra hikes lending rates by 10 bps across tenures
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

lending rateSouth Indian Bank

Next Article

Atiq Ahmad's 'secret' letter being sent to CJI, CM Adityanath, says his lawyer