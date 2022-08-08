By CNBCTV18.com

The Noida Police on Monday announced Rs 25,000 reward for the arrest of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi who is accused of assaulting a woman, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh government officials used a bulldozer to demolish illegal constructions at Tyagi’s residence at the housing complex in Noida sector 93. The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground-floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society, an official said.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents. They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occasion.

