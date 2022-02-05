Shark Tank India: Here’s how much each judge earned per episode

Business reality show Shark Tank India, which has received much appreciation and love from its audience, has come into the limelight recently for the hefty payout it makes to its panel of millionaire judges. The show, which recently concluded on SonyLIV, gave opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs to present their pitches before the panel of seven successful business owners, who then determined whether or not to invest in the idea after discussions.

The judges of the show were founder of Lenskart Peyush Bansal, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, founder of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, co-founder of BoAt Aman Gupta, co-founder of MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, founder of People Group Anupam Mittal and the exiled co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover.

On Friday, the show aired its last episode and all the sharks, aka judges, partied after watching it together. The party was hosted by Anupam Mittal.

Here's a look at how much the sharks earned per episode:

Ashneer Grover:

The co-founder and managing director of BharatPe was reportedly paid Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Anupam Mittal: The founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, who claims to have invested Rs 5.4 crore on young entrepreneurs and female entrepreneurs in the show, took home Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Aman Gupta: The co-founder and CMO of leading headphone and earphones brand BoAt received Rs 9 lakh per episode, according to a Mashable India report.

Ghazal Alagh: The well-known entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh, who is the founder of beauty brand MamaEarth, got Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Vineeta Singh: Singh, founder of beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics who has an estimated net worth of about Rs 300 crore, charged Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Namita Thapar: Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and winner of The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty’ award. She took home Rs 8 lakh per episode.