Severe heatwave strikes UP; 54 dead, 400 admitted to district hospital in 3 days

Ballia District Hospital in-charge SK Yadav said that as many as 23 patients have died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 on Saturday (June 16).

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under severe heatwave for the past few days, with 54 deaths and nearly 400 hospitalisation in Ballia district alone. Doctors have pointed out that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be one of the factors, as a severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ballia District Hospital in-charge SK Yadav said that as many as 23 patients have died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 on Saturday (June 16).

"On June 15, as per records, 154 people were admitted. On this day, 23 people died due to various reasons. As of June 17, 11 people have died, as per records," Yadav stated, adding that there are many different causes of death in this, especially in the case of people with chronic medical conditions.

"There is also a possibility of heatstroke...," SK Yadav told ANI. Most patients were above 60 years of age, he noted.

Speaking to reporters, Dr BP Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, said that deaths of people above 60 years of age have been rising. "It has not been confirmed yet as to what is the cause of death," Tiwari said, adding that a team from Lucknow will visit tomorrow to probe the matter.

"Another aspect is that due to excessive heat or extreme cold, the figures of death of patients with respiratory and other diseases increase," he added.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly ordered an investigation into the deaths. A senior UP government spokesman stated, "Uttar Pradesh government has launched a probe into the deaths. Two director-level officers from Lucknow have been sent to the district."

UP Health Minister Brajesh Pathak has said the government has taken serious cognisance of the incident in Ballia, and he is personally monitoring the situation there.

"Two senior doctors, of Director level, have been sent to the spot. They will apprise the administration of the situation in writing very soon," the state health minister said, adding that the Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Diwakar Singh has been removed from his post for "giving a careless statement on deaths caused by heatwave without having proper information".

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has confirmed the first heat wave related death and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for the deceased’s family.

The victim is a middle-aged person from Balasore district, a senior official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said on Sunday, adding that the state has so far received allegations of 20 deaths due to heat waves.

India will likely get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the weather office had earlier said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years. La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino, typically brings good rainfall during the monsoon season.

With agency inputs