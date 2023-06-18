Severe heatwave strikes UP; 54 dead, 400 admitted to district hospital in 3 days

Ballia District Hospital in-charge SK Yadav said that as many as 23 patients have died on June 15, 20 the next day, and 11 on Saturday (June 16).

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under severe heatwave for the past few days, with 54 deaths and nearly 400 hospitalisation in Ballia district alone. Doctors have pointed out that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be one of the factors, as a severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

"On June 15, as per records, 154 people were admitted. On this day, 23 people died due to various reasons. As of June 17, 11 people have died, as per records," Yadav stated, adding that there are many different causes of death in this, especially in the case of people with chronic medical conditions.