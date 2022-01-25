Seven, including BJP MLA's son, killed as car falls off bridge in Maharashtra

Seven persons, including some medical students and the son of an MLA, were killed in Wardha district of Maharashtra when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 AM near Selsura village in the district in east Maharashtra, an official said. Prima facie, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle which fell off a bridge, killing seven passengers on the spot.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale. More details are awaited.