Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla has a message for Djokovic on COVID-19 jabs

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, has urged Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through a unique video he shared on Twitter.

The Serum CEO posted a 13-second video of himself playing a match dressed in white tennis attire. The accompanying text read: “I respect your personal views on not getting vaccinated @DjokerNole and love watching you play, but I hope you change your mind. In the meantime, the rest of us now might stand a chance at a Grand Slam.”

Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, has not taken vaccinated against coronavirus. He insists that he is willing to miss out on future tennis trophies, too, than be forced to take the jab.

Serum’s Pune-based firm makes the COVID-19 vaccination Covishied in partnership with AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Serum is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

Last month, Djokovic was prevented from participating in the Australian Open tournament due to his unvaccinated status. The 34-year-old tennis superstar was detained and eventually deported from Australia for failing to meet that country’s strict vaccination requirements.

The tennis start may actually end up missing the Wimbledon tournament due to his decision to forgo COVID-19 vaccine shots.

A few days ago, Djokovic was again quoted by BBC as saying that he was still not vaccinated and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way. However, the No 1-ranked tennis player has maintained he is not opposed to vaccinations.

Djokovic, on his part his adamant about his right to shun the COVID-19 vaccine. “I have never said that I’m part of that movement,” he told the media, but added that “The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title, or anything else.”