Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur leads, check vote margin, news updates

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Seraj constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Incumbent Chief minister Jairam Thakur, who is contesting from BJP is leading with a huge margin of 37,007 votes in his home turf. Seraj is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh.

This year the key candidates from the constituency were Chet Ram (Congress), Gita Nand (AAP), and Jai Ram Thakur (BJP).

The Seraj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The Seraj assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

In December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Seraj was won by Jairam Thakur of the BJP. He defeated Congress's Chetram Thakur.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Jairam Thakur.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 9.96% 2017 BJP 17.83% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jairam Thakur garnered 35519 votes, securing 55.59 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,254 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.83 percent.

The total number of voters in the Seraj constituency stands at 84,315 with 43,216 males and 40,741 females.