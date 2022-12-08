English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homenews

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur leads, check vote margin, news updates

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur leads, check vote margin, news updates

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE: CM Jairam Thakur leads, check vote margin, news updates
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 1:51:07 PM IST (Updated)

Seraj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Seraj constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Incumbent Chief minister Jairam Thakur, who is contesting from BJP is leading with a huge margin of 37,007 votes in his home turf. Seraj is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


This year the key candidates from the constituency were  Chet Ram (Congress), Gita Nand (AAP), and Jai Ram Thakur (BJP).
The Seraj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The Seraj assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.
In December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Seraj was won by Jairam Thakur of the BJP. He defeated Congress's Chetram Thakur.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Jairam Thakur.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP9.96%
2017BJP17.83%
2022TBATBA
Catch LIVE updates of Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 here.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Jairam Thakur garnered 35519 votes, securing 55.59 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11,254 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.83 percent.
The total number of voters in the Seraj constituency stands at 84,315 with 43,216 males and 40,741 females.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates here.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressHimachal Pradesh election 2022

Previous Article

RBI repo hike — Home loan EMIs set to rise as these banks increase interest rates

Next Article

Who is Rivaba Jadeja, the most likely candidate to win from Jamnagar in Gujarat?