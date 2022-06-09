Market snaps 4-day losing streak led by gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys & HDFC Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices snapped their four-day losing run, ending near day's high on Thursday.

The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex closed 428 points higher or 0.78 percent up at 55,320.28 while the broader Nifty50 shut shop at 16,478, up 122 points or 0.74 percent higher than yesterday's close.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tech M, Sun Pharma, and Infosys were the top gainers.

Tata Steel, SBI, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices added up to 0.5 per cent.

Read More Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares hit an all-time low of Rs 721 on Thursday, falling for the eighth back-to-back session in a row. At this level, the newly-listed LIC stock changed hands 24 percent below the upper end of its IPO price range. (

)

Global markets

European stocks slid lower on Thursday ahead of the latest interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.7 per cent in early trade, with basic resources shedding 1.6 per cent to lead losses. Wall Street futures were, however, quoting 0.3-0.4 per cent higher.