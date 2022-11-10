    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homenews

    Sensex drops over 500 pts amid nervousness in global markets ahead of US inflation data

    Sensex drops over 500 pts amid nervousness in global markets ahead of US inflation data

    Sensex drops over 500 pts amid nervousness in global markets ahead of US inflation data
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 began the day in the red tracking weakness across global markets as investors awaited data on US inflation due later on Thursday for cues.

    Indian equity benchmarks fell on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets, dragged by losses in financial, oil & gas, IT and auto shares. Globally, the focus shifted to incoming inflation data from the world's largest economy in the absence of final results of US midterm elections, where Republican gains appeared more modest than some expected.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

    London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    US midterm elections: Possible scenarios in the close fight between Democrats and Republicans

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The Sensex fell as much as 521.6 points or 0.9 percent to 60,512 in the first few minutes of trade, and the Nifty slid to as low as 18,020.7, down 136.4 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

    Thirty three stocks in the Nifty50 dropped at the open. Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

    Image
    PowerGrid, JSW Steel, HDFC, Tata Steel and ONGC — declining around one percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that fell the most.
    Reliance, Axis Bank, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest drags on both headline indices.
    Investors eagerly awaited US inflation data due later in the day for clues on the future course of interest rates.
    "A lower-than-expected US CPI reading will be a trigger for a rally in global markets. A higher-than-expected inflation print can trigger a renewed risk-off in markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears, as 1,359 stocks rose and 1,793 fell in the first few minutes of trade.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets fell in early hours on Thursday following steep losses on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading down 1.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also down 1.1 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent, the Dow Jones two percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.5 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensex

    Previous Article

    COP27 ‘Loss & Damage’ - Who Pays to Whom and When?

    Next Article

    Rupee recedes from five-week high to 81.65 vs dollar

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng