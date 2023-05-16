SC sets aside Madras HC ruling for fresh probe in TN cash-for-jobs scam

The Supreme Court has set aside a Madras High Court ruling that directed a fresh probe into the alleged cash for jobs scam involving Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.
The Supreme Court has set aside a Madras High Court ruling that directed a fresh probe into the alleged cash for jobs scam involving Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.
Balalji was named as accused in the scam wherein money was taken in lieu of appointments in the state transport department between 2011 and 2015 when he was the transport minister.
A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the CB-CID investigating officer, which was initially investigating the case, can proceed further.
“Appeals of de novo investigation (fresh investigation) are allowed. The directions issued for de novo investigation are set aside,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.
The apex court also set aside the HC’s stay on ED proceedings in a related alleged money laundering case.
Justice V Sivagnanam of the Madras High Court on October 31, while ordering a fresh inquiry into the two complaints concerning fraud had pointed out that there were irregularities in the ED’s investigation conducted and it had failed to include certain crucial aspects.
Also read: “Can’t blame opposition for bringing up dynasty,” says Udhayanidhi Stalin after swearing-in
Senthil Balaji and a number of public servants are accused in four cases, of which two involved ones where appointments were made for drivers, conductors and junior engineers in exchange for cash.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out
May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST
May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom
May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters
May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read