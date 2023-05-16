SC sets aside Madras HC ruling for fresh probe in TN cash-for-jobs scam

The Supreme Court has set aside a Madras High Court ruling that directed a fresh probe into the alleged cash for jobs scam involving Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Balalji was named as accused in the scam wherein money was taken in lieu of appointments in the state transport department between 2011 and 2015 when he was the transport minister.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the CB-CID investigating officer, which was initially investigating the case, can proceed further.

“Appeals of de novo investigation (fresh investigation) are allowed. The directions issued for de novo investigation are set aside,” the bench said while pronouncing the verdict.

The apex court also set aside the HC’s stay on ED proceedings in a related alleged money laundering case.

Justice V Sivagnanam of the Madras High Court on October 31, while ordering a fresh inquiry into the two complaints concerning fraud had pointed out that there were irregularities in the ED’s investigation conducted and it had failed to include certain crucial aspects.

Senthil Balaji and a number of public servants are accused in four cases, of which two involved ones where appointments were made for drivers, conductors and junior engineers in exchange for cash.