SC sets aside Madras HC ruling for fresh probe in TN cash for jobs scam

SC sets aside Madras HC ruling for fresh probe in TN cash-for-jobs scam


Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 5:07:15 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court has set aside a Madras High Court ruling that directed a fresh probe into the alleged cash for jobs scam involving Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.



Balalji was named as accused in the scam wherein money was taken in lieu of appointments in the state transport department between 2011 and 2015 when he was the transport minister.
A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian of the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the CB-CID investigating officer, which was initially investigating the case, can proceed further.
