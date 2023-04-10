SC forms panel to oversee degree verification of advocates

In a significant initiative related to legal profession, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a high powered committee headed by former SC judge Justice BS Chauhan to oversee the process of verification of degree certificates of practising advocates and weed out the fake ones.
The committee shall comprise of 8 members including Justice Chauhan, former Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Arun Tandon, former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh and three members to be nominated by the Bar Council of India (BCI).
The development comes after a three judge bench including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala passed this order on Monday on a plea filed by lawyer Ajay Shankar Srivastava challenging an office order of BCI to all State Bar Councils to interdict the process of verification undertaken by state BCIs.
The bench observed that it is duty of all genuine lawyers to cooperate in this process of having their degrees verified and unless this exercise is carried out periodically, the administration of justice would be under a serious cloud.
“We request the committee to start work in a mutually convenient date and time and status report be filed in August 31, 2023. Due verification of Advocates registered with State Bar Councils is or utmost importance to safeguard the integrity of administration of justice. All universities and exam boards shall verify the genuineness of degrees without charging fees and requisition by State Bar Councils shall be processed without any delay,” the court said in its order.
The matter goes back to 2015 when the BCI notified the BCI Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules 2015. At that time, the process of verification of advocates from their place of practice was undertaken by SBC and BCI respectively. The Rules were challenged before various High Courts and the cases were ultimately transferred to the Supreme Court.
The bench also noted that majority of advocates enrolled with the state bar council have not submitted their verification forms.
