homenewsSC directs Z+ security for Mukesh Ambani, family pan India and abroad, cost to be borne by Ambanis

SC directs Z+ security for Mukesh Ambani, family pan India and abroad, cost to be borne by Ambanis

1 Min(s) Read

By Dhananjay Khatri  Feb 28, 2023 11:11:29 PM IST (Published)

The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the Ambanis, court said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directions to provide highest level Z+ security cover to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad.

Recommended Articles

View All

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


A bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that when Mukesh Ambani and his family are within India and traveling abroad, Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are to ensure their security.
The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, court said.
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of Ambanis informed the court that Z+ security for the family was provided due to continuous threat perceptions accessed by Mumbai police and the MHA and he also submitted that the family is at continued risk of being targeted.
The apex court order came on a miscellaneous petition filed by Bikash Saha who had challenged the verdict of Tripura High Court which had asked for a status report from MHA regarding threat perceptions related to Mukesh Ambani. Saha had questioned security for Ambani's in Tripura HC.
Also read:
 Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to stream IPL for free after paying $2.7 billion
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mukesh Ambani

Previous Article

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Delhivery, RIL, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, HDFC and more

Next Article

Reliance Industries sets up subsidiary to develop properties for commercial use