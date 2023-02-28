The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the Ambanis, court said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directions to provide highest level Z+ security cover to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad.

A bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that when Mukesh Ambani and his family are within India and traveling abroad, Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are to ensure their security.

The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, court said.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of Ambanis informed the court that Z+ security for the family was provided due to continuous threat perceptions accessed by Mumbai police and the MHA and he also submitted that the family is at continued risk of being targeted.

The apex court order came on a miscellaneous petition filed by Bikash Saha who had challenged the verdict of Tripura High Court which had asked for a status report from MHA regarding threat perceptions related to Mukesh Ambani. Saha had questioned security for Ambani's in Tripura HC.

Also read: