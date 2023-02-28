The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the Ambanis, court said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directions to provide highest level Z+ security cover to businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members throughout India and abroad.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
A bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that when Mukesh Ambani and his family are within India and traveling abroad, Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are to ensure their security.
The entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them, court said.
Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of Ambanis informed the court that Z+ security for the family was provided due to continuous threat perceptions accessed by Mumbai police and the MHA and he also submitted that the family is at continued risk of being targeted.
The apex court order came on a miscellaneous petition filed by Bikash Saha who had challenged the verdict of Tripura High Court which had asked for a status report from MHA regarding threat perceptions related to Mukesh Ambani. Saha had questioned security for Ambani's in Tripura HC.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!