    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homenews

    SBI introduces WhatsApp banking: Check what services are offered and how to use them

    SBI introduces WhatsApp banking: Check what services are offered and how to use them

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    SBI has introduced WhatsApp banking services for savings account users and SBI credit card users.

    SBI introduces WhatsApp banking: Check what services are offered and how to use them

    The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced WhatsApp-based banking for its savings account customers. The bank has also introduced WhatsApp-based services for its credit card users through SBI Card WhatsApp connect.

    The bank took to Twitter to inform the customers about its new WhatsApp banking services and wrote, "your bank is now on WhatsApp”.

    What services are now available on WhatsApp?

    SBI customers can now check their account balance and view mini statements using WhatsApp. Credit card holders can use this to check their account overview, reward points, unpaid balance, and more.

    How to use the SBI WhatsApp banking services

    The first step to avail WhatsApp banking services is to register for the service. Here’s how to register-

    Step 1:  Send the text “WAREG” then your account number (with a space in between) via SMS to 7208933148 from your registered mobile number (both on your SBI’s account and WhatsApp)

    Step 2: After registration, a message from SBI's number 90226 90226 will be sent to your WhatsApp number.

    Step 3: Your registration will be completed, and you can simply send ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp to avail the services.

    How to avail the services

    Step 1: After registration, just send ‘Hi’ to the given number to avail the services

    Step 2: After sending the message you will receive a reply with the menu of services to select from. These services are:

    1. Account Balance
    2. Mini Statement
    3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

      4. Step 3: Select the desired service you want to avail

      Step 4: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed accordingly. You can also type your query in the message.

      How to avail SBI WhatsApp banking services for Credit Card Users

      SBI Cardholders must send the WhatsApp message 'OPTIN' to 9004022022 to register for the SBI Card WhatsApp connect system. Customers can also make a missed call from the registered mobile phone to 08080945040 or utilise the mobile app to sign up for the services.

      (Edited by : Dipti Sharma)
      Tags
      Next Article

      Income tax countdown begins — why you should file a return even if you make less than Rs 2.5 lakh a year

      next story

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng