SBI introduces WhatsApp banking: Check what services are offered and how to use them

The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced WhatsApp-based banking for its savings account customers. The bank has also introduced WhatsApp-based services for its credit card users through SBI Card WhatsApp connect.

The bank took to Twitter to inform the customers about its new WhatsApp banking services and wrote, "your bank is now on WhatsApp”.

What services are now available on WhatsApp?

SBI customers can now check their account balance and view mini statements using WhatsApp. Credit card holders can use this to check their account overview, reward points, unpaid balance, and more.

How to use the SBI WhatsApp banking services

The first step to avail WhatsApp banking services is to register for the service. Here’s how to register-

Step 1: Send the text “WAREG” then your account number (with a space in between) via SMS to 7208933148 from your registered mobile number (both on your SBI’s account and WhatsApp)

Step 2: After registration, a message from SBI's number 90226 90226 will be sent to your WhatsApp number.

Step 3: Your registration will be completed, and you can simply send ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp to avail the services.

How to avail the services

Step 1: After registration, just send ‘Hi’ to the given number to avail the services

Step 2: After sending the message you will receive a reply with the menu of services to select from. These services are:

Account Balance

Mini Statement

De-register from WhatsApp Banking

Step 3: Select the desired service you want to avail

Step 4: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed accordingly. You can also type your query in the message.

How to avail SBI WhatsApp banking services for Credit Card Users