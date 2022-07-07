Is your SBI account blocked due to KYC non-compliance? Here's what you can do

The State Bank of India has blocked several accounts for non-compliance with KYC (Know Your Customer) norms. As per several users who have complained on social media, the SBI has frozen their accounts for not updating the KYC details by July 1. Those with blocked accounts will not being able to carry out transactions.

Several users took to Twitter to complain about it. A user complained that the accounts were frozen without a warning. To which the bank replied that SBI sends notifications for mandatory periodic KYC via several channels.

As per RBI Mandate, customers supposed get their KYC updated periodically. Hence, customers whose KYC updates are due are notified through many channels, one of them being SMS. Based on this notification one can either visit any of our Branches to update their KYC (1/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 2, 2022 Another user, an NRI, said he was told to visit the nearest branch by the SBI Twitter account. However, the branch told him it would take 10 days to complete the process.

I visited a nearby SBI branch and submitted documents, they told me that they will take ten days.Kindly do it as soon as possible as I am not able to use this account anymore. — Ajit Wale (@wale_ajit) July 4, 2022

If you are facing a similar issue or your account has been frozen for not fulfilling KYC norms, here are few things that you can do to restore access to your SBI account.

To update your SBI KYC details, you need to submit a duly filled and signed in prescribed format if there is no change in the KYC information that was provided by you earlier.

The format can be obtained from the branch directly or by sending a request to the branch email id, as per a tweet from SBI.

You can submit this format by visiting the branch in person, or through the registered email id or by post.

details or send a copy for their KYC Documents to their Branch email id through your registered mail id (if the KYC details are unchanged). Hope this clarifies your doubt. https://t.co/mSYcXr4dBD (2/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 2, 2022

You need to carry any of the following documents to complete your SBI KYC.

Passport

Voter's identity card

Driving licence

Aadhaar letter/card

NREGA card

PAN card

Once your SBI KYC is complete, your account will be restored with full access. Please contact SBI customer care or visit your nearest branch for more information.