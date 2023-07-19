Investor Kela increases stake in this small cap textiles stock, shares surge 8%

Kela now holds 29.4 lakh shares in this textiles and apparel company. The total shareholding is now at 5.85 percent.

Renowned investor, Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela has increased stake in small-cap company Sangam (India) by 4 percent. In reaction to this, the stock surged nearly 8 percent in trade on July 19 morning to Rs 323. The stock is up 34 percent year to date.

In fourth quarter of FY23, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30 crore, down 44 percent. Meanwhile, its net sales declined 7 percent to Rs 684 crore against Rs 738 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income for FY23 stood at Rs 2,729 crore, up 12 percent, compared to Rs 2,444 crore in FY22. The total profit for FY23 stood at Rs 130 crore, compared to Rs 140 crore in FY22.

Sangam (India) manufactures, exports and supplies textiles. The company is the largest producer of PV-dyed yarn in Asia at a single location and is a forerunner in manufacturing ready-to-stitch fabric with the annual capacity to produce 30 million meters of fabric and 48 million meters of denim.