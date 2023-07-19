Investor Kela increases stake in this small cap textiles stock, shares surge 8%

1 Min Read
Kela now holds 29.4 lakh shares in this textiles and apparel company. The total shareholding is now at 5.85 percent.
Renowned investor, Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela has increased stake in small-cap company Sangam (India) by 4 percent. In reaction to this, the stock surged nearly 8 percent in trade on July 19 morning to Rs 323. The stock is up 34 percent year to date.
Kela now holds 29.4 lakh shares in the textiles and apparel company. The total shareholding is now at 5.85 percent.
In fourth quarter of FY23, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30 crore, down 44 percent. Meanwhile, its net sales declined 7 percent to Rs 684 crore against Rs 738 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income for FY23 stood at Rs 2,729 crore, up 12 percent, compared to Rs 2,444 crore in FY22. The total profit for FY23 stood at Rs 130 crore, compared to Rs 140 crore in FY22.
Sangam (India) manufactures, exports and supplies textiles. The company is the largest producer of PV-dyed yarn in Asia at a single location and is a forerunner in manufacturing ready-to-stitch fabric with the annual capacity to produce 30 million meters of fabric and 48 million meters of denim.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read