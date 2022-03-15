Samsung launches ultra-thin convertible laptops for India, eyes double-digit market share by year-end

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is preparing its re-entry into the Indian laptop space by launching a range of ultra-thin convertible computers that will be available next month. The laptops will be imported, Samsung said, adding that there is no near-term plan to manufacture them in India.

The laptops are priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,20,000, and Samsung takes on established players in the laptop space, like HP, Lenovo and Dell, with its low- to mid-range offerings. Samsung is also taking aim at Apple's premium laptop marketshare with its highest end laptop. Pre-orders will begin in the next few days, Samsung said, while deliveries will begin in April.

Samsung's laptop portfolio includes the flagship Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, along with Book2 Pro, Book2 , Book2 360, and Galaxy Book Go aimed at students and Galaxy Book 2 Business, aimed at enterprise users. A majority of the laptops are expected to be powered by Intel's 12th generation i5 and i7 processors.

As per other media reports, Samsung is planning to float discounts and special offers for students. While there is no official date on which pre-orders will begin, but they are expected to later this week. Samsung said the laptops will be available for purchase online -- including at its official e-store -- as well as at offline multi-brand retailers.

