Sakaldiha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sakaldiha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sakaldiha is an assembly constituency in the Chandauli district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Sakaldiha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sakaldiha was won by Prabhunarayan Yadav of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Suryamuni Tiwari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Sushil Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Prabhunarayan Yadav garnered 79875 votes, securing 39.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14969 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.4 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sakaldiha constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.