Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains from UN vote, here's who said what

India reiterated its position in the Russia-Ukraine war and abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said that dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable way out and gave reasons behind India’s decision.

The UNGA voted 141 in favour and 7 against the resolution while 32 abstained.

Along with India , other abstentions included China, Iran, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, South Africa, Cuba, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Following the vote, the assembly demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv “immediately”, with an appeal for the need to achieve comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Since the war began, Delhi has increasingly faced pressure from several countries, including the US and Ukraine, to take a clear stand on Russia.

Here’s who said what about the Russia-Ukraine war:

In her Explanation of Vote statement, Ruchira Kamboj said that India was committed to upholding the UN charter’s principles and it considers dialogue which included both the concerned parties as the “only viable way out”.

The diplomat added that the objectives of the resolution contradicted the situation on the ground, where the fighting continued to deepen on several fronts.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing a lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

She posed three questions before the assembly.

“Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides?”

“Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides, ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution?”

“Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?”

European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Agusto said India's position was respected and the assembly noted that India has been trying proactively to play a positive role which he is sure will continue.

Charge d'Affaires Ukraine, Ivan Konovalov said that Ukraine counts on India's support as a trustable partner and the abstention of India at the United Nations General Assembly is a 'sensitive issue' for them.

He further added that his country has been fighting for freedom and democracy and they have the hope that 2023 will be the year of win for Ukraine and the principles of democracy and freedom, news agency ANI reported.

Adam Burakowski, Poland Ambassador to India, said that Poland condemns the Russian aggression and offers all kinds of support to Ukraine.

“We are supporting them with weapons. This is unprovoked and unjustified aggression. We know that Ukraine will win. We stand with Ukraine,” Burakowski said.

Speaking at an ABP Network's event, former British PM Liz Truss remarked that the West should have sent tanks to Ukraine and Ukraine's NATO membership should be fast-tracked now.

Truss recalled the time when the war between Russia and Ukraine had begun and said, "The reality is that in the West we have been complacent, since the end of the cold war.”

She added that the world needs to learn lessons from the past and freedom can’t be taken for granted.