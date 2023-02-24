Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains from UN vote, here's who said what

India, China, Vietnam, South Africa, Iran, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly, which highlights a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
Excerpts from PR @ruchirakamboj’s explanation of vote at the #UNGA Emergency Special Session on #Ukraine today. pic.twitter.com/tUptpHj09j— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 24, 2023
We respect India's position. We've also noted what India has been trying proactively to, for instance, on the occasion when the arrangements to export grains through the Black Sea were being negotiated. So India is playing a positive role & I'm sure this will continue: Ugo Astuto pic.twitter.com/MeuFzcDr2W— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
Abstention a 'sensitive issue' for us, we count on India's support: Ukraine envoyRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/BMrOwk7XLE#Ukraine #India #Ukraineenvoy #IvanKonovalov #RussiaUkraine #UNGA pic.twitter.com/pWFocndM2r— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 24, 2023
Our country is fighting for freedom and democracy. We have a hope that 2023 will be the year of win and Ukraine will win this war and the principles of democracy and freedom will prevail: Ivan Konovalov, Chargé d'affaires of Ukraine https://t.co/B6szTkc9GQ pic.twitter.com/QyQvKcggVX— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023
Poland condemns the Russian aggression against Ukraine. We offer all kinds of support to Ukraine. We are supporting them with weapons. This is unprovoked & unjustified aggression. We know that Ukraine will win. We stand with Ukraine: Adam Burakowski, Poland Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/iLmiUZoXfw— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023