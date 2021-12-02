Rs 2.15-crore package for IIT Roorkee student; Uber offers Rs 2.05 crore to IIT Bombay grad

At least three students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have bagged Rs 2 crore and above packages as placements return with a bang at the IIT campuses after a lull in 2020.

As per media reports, day one of the placement drive saw a student from IIT Roorkee get an offer of Rs 2.15 crore per annum with an international tech firm.

Another student from IIT Bombay was offered a package of Rs 2.05 crore by Uber. The San Francisco-based mobility-as-a-service provider has also offered similar packages to students from IIT Madras, Roorkee, Kanpur, Guwahati and Varanasi.

“On the first day of the placement in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, 5 students received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of 2.05 crore,” IIT BHU said in a statement.

Last year, US-based IT firm Cohesity had offered the highest package to a student from IIT Bombay at Rs 1.54 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

Top recruiters for domestic roles this year included Google, Microsoft, Boston Consulting Group, Qualcomm, APT Portfolio, Amazon, Airbus, Apple and Bajaj Auto Limited. Top international jobs were offered by Uber and Rubrik.

“Both domestic and international packages have touched new highs this year,” Abhishek Kumar, head of centre for career development at IIT Guwahati, told The Economic Times.

Top international packages jumped three-fold to Rs 2.15 crore from Rs 69.05 lakh last year at IIT Roorkee. The institute received 437 job offers on day one.

“We also ensured great diversification in the profiles which resulted in more offers extended to the students in the companies specific to their interests," Vinay Sharma, professor in charge of the placement and internship cell at IIT Roorkee, told Hindustan Times.

IIT Madras saw a 46 percent growth in job offers on day one, with 176 offers from 34 companies against 123 by 22 companies last year. Microsoft was the top recruiter at the institute, extending 19 offers on the first day. Other recruiters at IIT Madras were Bajaj Auto Ltd (15), Texas Instruments (15), Goldman Sachs (10), and Bain and Company (10).

At IIT Bombay, 28 companies, including Microsoft, Google, Boston Consulting Group and Bain and Company offered the highest number of jobs. The institute has received 201 pre-placement offers till now, Business Standard reported.

IIT Guwahati received nearly 200 job offers on day one against 158 offers last year. There were multiple domestic offers of above Rs 1.1 crore.

Most of the jobs offered were for profiles like software engineer, hardware engineer, product engineer, research and development, financial analyst, business analyst, marketing analyst, GET (graduate engineer trainee), product management, consulting and data science.