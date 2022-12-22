RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

Several Indian titles, including The Chhello Show, The Elephant Whisperers, and All That Breathes have been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) and RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song have made it to the shortlist for the Oscars 2023. Shortlists for 10 categories have been announced, including the Netflix documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’. The 10 announced categories include Best Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, and Music (Original Song) among others.

‘The Last Film Show’ (Chhello Show), India's official entry to the Oscars, has made it to the 'International Feature Film' category. Other films in the category are 'The Quiet Girl', 'Argentina 1985’, and ‘The Blue Caftan' among others. Pakistan’s 'Joyland' has also been shortlisted. This is the first time a Pakistani film has been shortlisted.

RRR's song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been shortlisted in the best Music (Original Song) category. From 81 tunes, 15 songs have been selected in the category. Other songs include 'Nothing Is Lost' from 'Avatar: The way Of Water', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever', and 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Other Indian titles that featured in the shortlist

‘The Elephant Whisperers’, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, has also been shortlisted in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The storyline follows an indigenous couple in South India as they fall in love with Raghu, an orphaned elephant given into their care.

Gonsalves spent five years following this human-elephant blended family for the documentary.

‘All That Breathes’ by Shaunak Sen has been shortlisted under the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The film is based against the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence. All That Breathes follows two brothers who devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite.

Meanwhile, an application for Rishab Shetty's period action thriller ‘Kantara’ has also been sent to the Oscars. The film is a rooted representation of a fictional village, and the story follows a Kambala champion who comes to loggerheads with an upright forest range officer.

The voting for the Oscars will be conducted from January 12 to 17. The final nomination list will be announced on January 24 and the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.