Rohit Sharma: Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera are going to be huge stars for Mumbai Indians and India

MI have a robust scouting network led by former Indian national team head coach John Wright. The team includes the franchise’s ex-players like Parthiv Patel and R Vinay Kumar and they have consistently churned out talents that have gone on to represent India in the future.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the franchise and their focus on creating a pipeline of promising superstars of tomorrow in an exclusive conversation with JioCinema. MI are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Eliminator clash at Chepauk on Wednesday. The franchise had an interesting campaign this time around, as they progressed to the final four on the last day of the league stage fixtures despite battling injuries to key personnel like pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Young players like Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Singh Madhwal amongst others have stepped up to the challenge at various phases of the season to secure a spot in the playoffs. Rohit pondered upon this culture of breeding youngsters time and again as the franchise looks likely to churn out another batch of exciting young talents in the coming years.

Also Read: