ROCKWELL AUTOMATION OUTLINES PATHWAY TO MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR INDIAN INDUSTRY

Sustainable manufacturing is the key to India achieving its Sustainable Development Goals. India Inc On the Move - Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm for Growth, presented by Rockwell Automation, in association with Forbes India and CNBC-TV18 highlighted the future of Indian manufacturing.

India Inc On The Move - Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm for Growth conclave, held on 11th May 2023 in Mumbai brought together senior leaders from the manufacturing industry, technology experts, innovators, and policymakers, who deliberated on how to put India on the fast track for smart and sustainable manufacturing. The manufacturing sector will be the stage for one of the biggest opportunities of our times. Contributing 17% of India's GDP, manufacturing holds the key to realizing the dream of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. But this growth will have to be predicated on the needs of a sustainable future. Smart manufacturing, in the form of pathbreaking IT and OT networks, promises to resolve these contradictory demands by bringing efficiency to the way we produce and consume things.

The soaring possibilities of sustainable manufacturing animated the day-long conclave. The fourth edition of the conclave coincided with 40 years of Rockwell Automation in India, providing a perfect occasion to celebrate past achievements and look to the future, a fact covered in a rousing welcome speech by Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India. The company illustrated its vision for the future with cutting-edge products that are improving the interoperability of manufacturing systems.

Representing India's policymaking elite at the conclave were two remarkable public figures. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, enumerated sustainable development action points, especially in specific sectors, like automotive and agriculture. The Minister set a high benchmark for the deliberations to follow, starting with a panel discussion on 'Ushering sustainable manufacturing with new age technology', hosted by Parikshit Luthra. Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary (Industries), Govt. of Maharashtra, delivered a speech focused on Maharashtra's experiences nurturing a world-class industrial ecosystem, and how it plans to create a US$ 1 trillion economy.

On this occasion, Rockwell Automation launched two new products: ArmorBlock 5000™ 1/0-An On-Machine™ solution that helps optimize productivity, maximize uptime and achieve cost-saving goals, and CPGSuite® - a proven technology on Enterprise multi-site operations with high levels of automation integration and operational complexity. The company demonstrated how innovative, secure, and sustainable solutions can transform business challenges into advantages. The attendees also got a chance to discover cutting-edge technology and actionable solutions through educational sessions and exhibits from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork™.

Featuring leaders of manufacturing industry, like Shishir Joshipura, MD & CEO, Praj Industries, Zarir Langrana, Executive Director and President - Global Chemicals Business, Tata Chemical, Arupendra Nath Mullick, Vice President, TERI, Prateek Pashine, President - Enterprise Business, Jio, and Veena Lakkundi, Senior VP-Strategy & Corporate Development, Rockwell Automation, the discussion touched upon strategies for technology deployment in a country where "35% of the operating budget of manufacturing is being spent on tech", as per the 8th State of Smart Manufacturing Report by Rockwell Automation. Shishir Joshipura and Zarir Langrana enlisted guiding principles that can help companies invest wisely, while Prateek Pashine noted how upgrades like 5G services have enabled digitization of manufacturing.

The second panel of the day discussed 'Smart is sustainable-zero waste manufacturing', hosted by Sonal Bhutra. The panelists Anirban Ghosh, Head - Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University, Vikas Chhajer, Chief Sustainability & Strategy Officer, Gemini Corporation, Makarand Kulkarni, Whole Time Director & CEO, Revalyu Recycling India, Sudeesh Narayanan, Founder & CEO, Knowledge Lens, and Scott Wooldridge, President - Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation, unravelled various aspects of green manufacturing and the huge strain on the country's land & natural resources to support this massive development agenda. The third panel brought together experts on information and security systems to discuss steps to 'Securing OT environment in the digital age', presenting a timely counterpoint to the optimistic visions of unfettered digitization.

The last two panels took a holistic view of India's manufacturing growth, through discussions on 'Strategies to accelerate emerging industries: Contribution to India's growth story' and 'Lighthouse of the fourth industrial revolution' respectively. While the former saw leading manufacturing strategists discuss the intricacies of sustainable manufacturing, the latter brought together stakeholders in WEF's Global Lighthouse Network, like Anubhav Sood, Lead Supply Chain Reinvention and Digital Transformation, Mondelez India, Sandeep Raktate, Senior VP, Cipla, and Soumyadeep Ganguly, Partner and Leader of India Manufacturing & Supply Chain Practice, McKinsey & Company. They spoke about the tech-driven overhaul of manufacturing processes, which have become the hallmark of Industry 4.0 formulations.

For 1200+ attendees at the conclave, it was a perfect platform to learn how smart technology can solve today's problems for a more sustainable future. And, for India's long-term economic growth, adoption of sustainable manufacturing was the major thrust area.

This is a Partnered Post