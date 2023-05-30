ROCKWELL AUTOMATION OUTLINES PATHWAY TO MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE FOR INDIAN INDUSTRY

Sustainable manufacturing is the key to India achieving its Sustainable Development Goals. India Inc On the Move - Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm for Growth, presented by Rockwell Automation, in association with Forbes India and CNBC-TV18 highlighted the future of Indian manufacturing.

India Inc On The Move - Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm for Growth conclave, held on 11th May 2023 in Mumbai brought together senior leaders from the manufacturing industry, technology experts, innovators, and policymakers, who deliberated on how to put India on the fast track for smart and sustainable manufacturing. The manufacturing sector will be the stage for one of the biggest opportunities of our times. Contributing 17% of India's GDP, manufacturing holds the key to realizing the dream of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. But this growth will have to be predicated on the needs of a sustainable future. Smart manufacturing, in the form of pathbreaking IT and OT networks, promises to resolve these contradictory demands by bringing efficiency to the way we produce and consume things.

The soaring possibilities of sustainable manufacturing animated the day-long conclave. The fourth edition of the conclave coincided with 40 years of Rockwell Automation in India, providing a perfect occasion to celebrate past achievements and look to the future, a fact covered in a rousing welcome speech by Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India. The company illustrated its vision for the future with cutting-edge products that are improving the interoperability of manufacturing systems.