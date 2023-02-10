Road transport ministry issues draft notification for modification of fully built vehicles for differently abled

The amended rules are expected to help differently abled individuals to more easily convert or adapt vehicles according to their needs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued draft notification rules to ease the process of converting fully built vehicles into adapted vehicles for the differently abled. The draft rules allow vehicles to be adapted with just a temporary vehicle registration.

Currently, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 only allow any vehicular adaptation for the differently abled before the vehicle is registered or in as-is after registration. The adaptation is done on the basis of permission received from the registering authority. The adaptation is carried out by either the manufacturer or the authorised dealer of the vehicle.

The key amendments introduced under the draft notification include rule 53A and 53B. Under the amendments, the criterion to apply for temporary registrations has been widened in order to include cases of fully built motor vehicles that will be adapted or converted.

Additionally, the temporary registration in these cases will be valid for a period of 45 days now. Temporary registrations where the vehicles have been registered in a different state than the one the dealer is located in will also be valid for a period of 45 days. The MoRTH has invited objections and suggestions from all stakeholders on the draft rules. The ministry will collect such submissions for the next 30 days. Those looking to give their inputs can email to the Additional Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at comments-morth@gov.in.

The amended rules are expected to help differently abled individuals to easily convert or adapt vehicles according to their needs. Under India’s motor laws, people with loco-motor disabilities are not barred from driving as long as the competent authorities determine that they are fit to drive. However, people with significant hearing impairment, visual impairment or mental illness are barred from driving in the country.