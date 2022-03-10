RLD leading in nine seats in UP

0

By PTI  IST (Published)
RLD's Ashraf Ali Khana was leading over BJP's Suresh Kumar Rana, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, with a margin of 4,853 votes at 12.45 PM, the trend on the EC website showed.

Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates were leading in nine of the 33 seats where it was fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, according to poll trends. RLD candidates were leading in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Baraut, Chhaprauli, Budhana, Khatauli, Rampur Maniharan, among others, according to the Election Commission.
RLD's Ashraf Ali Khana was leading over BJP's Suresh Kumar Rana, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, with a margin of 4,853 votes at 12.45 PM, the trend on the EC website showed. Jayant Chaudhary's RLD had entered into an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the UP assembly polls. Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh elections was underway. Final results were yet to be declared.
