Residential segment clear winner in CY21; DLF, Oberoi Realty top picks : ICICI Securities

Despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate sector, listed developers have performed well by deleveraging and improving sector consolidation, said ICICI Securities in its Real Estate Outlook 2022 report.

“In spite of two successive Covid waves in India in CY20 and CY21, listed developers have weathered the storm remarkably well and sector consolidation has accelerated along with balance sheet deleveraging,” the report stated.

The residential segment, in particular, has fared well due to lower interest rates, stable prices and the increase in hiring and pay in key sectors like IT, BFSI and others. The continuance of work-from-home models for many large corporations has also played a key role in driving the demand for residential units.

ICICI Securities remains bullish over the medium-term outlook in the sector, with DLF, Oberoi Realty, Embassy REIT, Phoenix Mills and Brigade Enterprises being its top picks.

Interest rates for 20-year home loans are at some of their lowest levels historically, while at the same time prices of residential units have mostly remained stagnant over the past couple of years. The prices may see a single-digit increase over the next couple of years.

Offices, malls and hotels are starting to recover to pre-pandemic levels as well, the report said.

“While annuity assets across offices, malls and hotels saw a muted CY21 performance, green shoots are visible from Oct’21 in the form of increased office leasing, recovery in mall consumption to pre-Covid levels and improved hotel occupancies,” the report added.

The report estimates that residential housing demand will continue to perform strongly in the next year if there is no third COVID-19 wave while annuity assets will be able to finally fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.