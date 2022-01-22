Republic Day 2022: Traffic movement restricted for dress rehearsal; check Delhi police advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for uninterrupted traffic movement during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebration on January 23. The advisory mentions the routes which will remain shut for traffic during the rehearsal on Sunday.

As per Delhi Police's advisory, the parade rehearsal will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am. Marching through Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace and Tilak Marg-'C' Hexagon, the parade will reach the National Stadium.

To provide smooth passage to the parade, cross-traffic movement on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain suspended from 6 pm on January 22 till the end of rehearsals..

Cross-traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will not be allowed from 11 pm on January 22. Similarly, regular movement on the route between 'C' Hexagon and India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am on January 23 till the parade is over.

Traffic movement on both sides of Tilak Mark and Subhash Marg will also remain suspended from 10 am on Sunday.

In view of the Republic Day Parade on January 26, entry of all heavy commercial vehicles into Delhi will remain banned from 10 am on January 25.

Alternate Routes

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement during the mentioned dates and timings. However, alternate routes have also been mentioned for unavoidable travel.

For movement between North and South Delhi, the traffic police have marked Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-I.P. Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road and Madarsa Lodhi Road T point Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg as alternate routes.

For movement between East to West Delhi and vice versa, the advisory mentions three alternate routes:

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road-Mandir Marg.

Ring Road-Boulevard Road-Barf Khana Chowk-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Faiz Road-Vande Mataram Marg-Shankar Road.

Ring Road-ISBT-Changdi Ram Akhara-IP College-Mall Road-Azadpur Punjabi Bagh.

There will be no restriction for people travelling to New Delhi Railway station from North Delhi, however, they are advised to start early to reach the destination on time.

Metro Services

Metro Services will continue to run, as usual. However, boarding/deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan Metro station will not be allowed from 5 am to 12 pm on January 23.

Additionally, the movement of city bus services will remain curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), P Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), and Tis Hazari Court.