Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — India pays tribute

Security was beefed up at the hospital and residence as his family and friends, including the big names of the investment community, gathered there to pay tributes. Jhunjhunwala was later taken to his residence.
While ace investors such as Ramesh Damani, Raamdeo Agarwal, and Vallabh Bhansali visited the family at the hospital, other corporate heads took to Twitter to remember the market veteran.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during Covid. Will miss you Rakesh!— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) August 14, 2022
Breaks my heart to know that a friend of mine, and more widely known as the big bull of our stock market, is no more…Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will forever be known as the man who popularised public understanding of stock markets. My prayers go out to his family & friends. Om Shanti🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tbL1da5cJC— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) August 14, 2022
Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/XrOBM3t0nG— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear of the demise of Shri #RakeshJhunjhunwala .An ace investor and a simple straightforward man, Shri Jhunjhunwala leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire many.My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/ud7R5znlCy— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 14, 2022
There will never again be someone like you, RIP. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FK6KjZPck0— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) August 14, 2022
Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 14, 2022
Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India’s growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline @AkasaAir after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 14, 2022