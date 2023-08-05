Reduce minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly polls to 18, suggests Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary committee on August 4 suggested bringing down the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 18 years

A parliamentary committee on August 4 suggested bringing down the minimum age to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 18 years as it would provide the youth an equal opportunity to participate in the democracy.

For "national elections" or Lok Sabha polls, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel specifically recommended reducing the minimum age to contest from the present 25 years to 18.

At present, an 18-year-old can register as a voter, however, he or she must be 25 to be eligible to contest Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and 30 to become a member of Rajya Sabha and state legislative council.

The parliamentary committee headed by BJP's Sushil Modi said that after examining various countries' practices, such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, it observes that the minimum age for candidacy in national elections needs to be 18 years.

These nations' examples demonstrate that young individuals can be reliable and responsible political participants, it added.

"This viewpoint is reinforced by a vast amount of evidence, such as global practices, the increasing political consciousness among young people, and the advantages of youth representation," the report said.

"The Commission has already considered the issue of aligning the minimum age for voting and contesting elections to Parliament, state legislature, and local bodies and has found that it is unrealistic to expect 18-year-olds to possess the necessary experience and maturity for these responsibilities. Therefore, the minimum age for voting and contesting elections is appropriate. The Commission does not favour reducing the age requirement for membership of Parliament and state legislatures and still maintains this view," the panel noted.

The panel also suggested that the Election Commission and the government should ensure comprehensive civic education programmes to equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for political engagement.