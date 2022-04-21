Redmi 10A launched in India; check features, price, specs

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi 10A in India as the company’s latest affordable offering. The new Redmi smartphone is a toned down, cheaper version of the Redmi 10.

Xiaomi has branded the smartphone as the ‘Desh ka Smartphone’.

Features

Screen: The Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch with 1600x720 resolution IPS LCD and 400 nits brightness.

Performance: It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with options of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of expandable storage. It comes with MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Connectivity: The Redmi 10A comes with 4G LTE connectivity, 2.4G Wi-Fi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 5.0. A microUSB wired connection for data and charging is also provided.

Camera: It has a cluster of circles on the back, but it contains just a single 13MP f2.2 rear camera. On the front is a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 lens, is provided for selfies and video chats.

Charging and Battery: The Redmi 10A includes a large 5000mAh battery bundled with a 10W charger.

Size: The phone measures 164.9×77.07x9mm and the weight of the phone is 194g.

Redmi 10A Price

The Redmi 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM +64GB model. It comes in three colours -- Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Gray. The phone is set to go on sale on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners from April 26.