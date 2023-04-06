English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homenewsRBI unlikely to pause lending rate hike as core inflation remains stagnant, says JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz

RBI unlikely to pause lending rate hike as core inflation remains stagnant, says JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Apr 6, 2023 9:15 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Ahead of RBI MPC policy announcement, Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan said the central bank should not pause on interest rate hikes due to stagnant core inflation rate.

news | Apr 6, 2023 9:15 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decisions on April 6. Most economists (90 percent) that CNBC-TV18 spoke for a survey said they expect the central bank to continue its fight against inflation and follow the US Federal Reserve globally by hiking the lending rate by 25 basis points.

Recommended Articles

View All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets

Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means

Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan said the RBI should not pause on interest rate hikes due to stagnant core inflation rate.
Aziz pointed out that core inflation, the long-term trend of price changes in the economy excluding volatile items such as food and fuel prices, has remained stagnant at six percent.
This indicates that the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy have not subsided, and therefore, there is a need for continued vigilance on the part of the central bank, he said. Aziz also noted, “whatever relief we thought we would get from crude oil prices - that has gone out of the window.”
Also Read | RBI MPC preview | Economists expect a 25 bps hike with eye on stance change
The RBI has already implemented a series of rate hikes since the beginning of the year to control inflation, which has been a concern for policymakers globally with India being no exception. The rising prices can hurt the purchasing power of consumers and impact economic growth.
Also Read | Expect the last hike from RBI MPC in this cycle: Morgan Stanley
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X