0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • RBI names advisory committee to assist Administrator of Reliance Capital

RBI names advisory committee to assist Administrator of Reliance Capital

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  | IST (Published)
Mini

RBI had on November 29 superseded the Anil Ambani-led company's board and appointed Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, the administrator.

RBI names advisory committee to assist Administrator of Reliance Capital
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist Nageswara Rao Y, the newly-appointed Administrator of Reliance Capital Limited.
The central bank had on November 29 superseded the Anil Ambani-led company's board and named Rao, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, the administrator.
The advisory committee will comprise Sanjeev Nautiyal, former deputy managing director, State Bank of India; Srinivasan Varadarajan, former deputy managing director, Axis Bank; and Praveen P. Kadle, former managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Capital Limited.
RBI will shortly initiate insolvency proceedings against the company, whose shares were locked in the 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 18.10 earlier on November 30.
Tags
Next Article

Google warns crypto miners are hacking users' cloud accounts

next story