RBI names advisory committee to assist Administrator of Reliance Capital

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist Nageswara Rao Y, the newly-appointed Administrator of Reliance Capital Limited.

The central bank had on November 29 superseded the Anil Ambani-led company's board and named Rao, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, the administrator.

The advisory committee will comprise Sanjeev Nautiyal, former deputy managing director, State Bank of India; Srinivasan Varadarajan, former deputy managing director, Axis Bank; and Praveen P. Kadle, former managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Capital Limited.