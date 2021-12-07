RateGain Travel Technologies IPO to open today; should you subscribe?

RateGain Travel Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise Rs 1,336 crore. RateGain Travel is a software as a service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry. The RateGain IPO is a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares.

The IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, December 9. On Monday, RateGain Travel Tech raised Rs 598.8 crore from anchor investors at Rs 425 per share.

Should you subscribe to the RateGain Travel Tech IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest:

Reliance Securities

The brokerage has a 'subscribe' rating on the RateGain Travel Technologies IPO from a long-term perspective, citing the company's high growth potential, unique business propositions with minimal competition and valuation comfort.

"The IPO is valued at 18.1x the FY21 price-to-sales and 15.1x FY22 annualised price-to-sales, which is at a discount of 27.3x to Paytm and 31.7x to Zomato (at CMP). While there is no listed peer available for a direct comparison to RateGain in the domestic market, its valuations at a discount of around 50 percent to unicorns like Zomato and Paytm give comfort on the valuation front," Reliance Securities said.

In the era of the internet- and AI-based software services, we believe the premium valuation of the company is likely to sustain. COVID-19 has accelerated the digitization process of customer interactions with hospitality and travel companies. These changes are likely to lead to a shift in business practices by hospitality and travel companies from an in-house solution model to third party software and services model.

RateGain serves a large and rapidly-growing total addressable market. Third-party travel and hospitality technology are likely to clock a CAGR of 18 percent over the next five years and indicates a healthy growth in the long run," the brokerage added.

Choice Broking

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the RateGain Travel Tech IPO with caution.

At the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at P/S of 18.1 times on FY21 sales and 15.1 times on FY22E annualised sales, which seems expensive, according to Choice Broking.

"There are no listed peers in India having the same business profile. Given the re-emergence of the pandemic fear and its impact on the global travel and hospitality industry, there is higher uncertainty about the business growth outlook," the brokerage added.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the RateGain IPO for long-term gains.