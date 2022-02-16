Ratan Tata gets Assam's highest civilian award

Industrialist Ratan Tata was on Wednesday awarded Assam's highest civilian award.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred the award, called 'Assam Baibhav' to Tata at an event held in Mumbai.

Tata, who is the chairman of Tata Trust, was awarded 'Ássam Baibhav' for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam, an official release stated.

"Tata Sons and Assam government are building a big cancer care network together, in which Ratan Tata has a big contribution. So, I came to Mumbai to bestow upon the highest Assam civilian award to Ratan Tata," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Had the privilege to honour @tatatrusts Chairman Shri Ratan Naval Tata with ‘Assam Baibhav’, our State’s highest civilian award,at Mumbai today.The visionary industrialist & philanthropist has made exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam.@RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/dwDlXyEtvq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

In 2018, foundation stones of 19 modern cancer care facilities were unveiled. Of these, 12 were for comprehensive cancer care centres on the premises of Government Medical Colleges in the state.

This network was to become operational beginning April 2019. It was designed to ensure that no patient had to travel more than a few hours for accessing a full suite of cancer treatment.

At the 2018 event, Tata had said: “Cancer care in India is hindered by the lack of facilities, late diagnosis, and high cost of treatment. The Tata Trusts have resolved to tackle this by supporting the establishment of infrastructure across the country for high-quality affordable care, and nationwide screening and early detection programmes. Together with partners if we can achieve this, India will be able to dramatically increase survival rates, as in the developed countries.”

The award carries a citation, a medal and a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh. The award was to be given to Tata at a ceremony on January 24 but he could not attend the ceremony due to some personal reasons.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi had conferred the state's two other civilian awards, 'Assam Saurav' and 'Assam Gaurav', to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields on January 24.