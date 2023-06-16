Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates for the state assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates in the state. He even emphasised that the tickets should be decided two months before the elections.

He proposed this to ensure candidates "can work harder in their respective constituencies". He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Rajasthan Youth Congress in Jaipur on Thursday.

"If we want to win the elections, then only the winnable candidates should be given tickets...We have also told (state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa) that two months before the elections, it should be decided who will get the tickets...even the leaders get tired of roaming on the streets of Delhi at the time of elections,” the chief minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Gehlot went on to say that "one should have patience to be successful in politics. He also called upon the office bearers and leaders of the Youth Congress to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

He said, "Keep it in mind, if you want to move forward...if the party takes a decision (to not give ticket)…(you) would feel sad, (but) in such moment one who keeps patience and goes on, then he becomes successful in politics."

The Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 are to be held later this year.

Rajasthan Congress' promises so far

In a video shared by ANI early Friday, Gehlot can be heard saying that the Congress is "trying to give a certain amount (money) to women of the state for purchasing mobile phones of their choice instead giving the device under a scheme".

"Giving smartphones is a way to empower our women," said Gehlot on the scheme of Free Mobile Yojana to the women of state.

Earlie, the Congress announced that the party will provide everyone with free smartphones with three years of free internet . "We will give smartphones for free in which you will get free internet for three years," Gehlot said per an ANI tweet.

On May 31, Gehlot announced a zero electricity bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month. For those consuming up to 200 units, fixed charges, fuel surcharges and other charges will be waived off along with the first 100 units free.