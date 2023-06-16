CNBC TV18
Rajasthan election 2023 | CM Ashok Gehlot says Congress needs to do this to win polls

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jun 16, 2023 4:27:31 PM IST (Updated)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates for the state assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates in the state. He even emphasised that the tickets should be decided two months before the elections.

He proposed this to ensure candidates "can work harder in their respective constituencies". He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Rajasthan Youth Congress in Jaipur on Thursday.
"If we want to win the elections, then only the winnable candidates should be given tickets...We have also told (state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa) that two months before the elections, it should be decided who will get the tickets...even the leaders get tired of roaming on the streets of Delhi at the time of elections,” the chief minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
