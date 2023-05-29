Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, to travel to US this week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday evening travel to the US on his new ordinary passport issued to him after clearance by a Delhi court.

Gandhi, who surrendered his diplomatic passport after he was disqualified as member of Parliament, will travel to San Fransisco, Washington DC and New York on his ordinary passport which was issued to him on Sunday afternoon.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University at San Francisco following which he will address a press conference and have meetings with lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

The Congress leader is also likely to address Indian Americans and interact with Wall Street executives and university students during his week-long tour of the USA. He is slated to conclude his trip with a public gathering in New York on June 4. The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York.

Gandhi had to get the no-objection certificate of the court as he is one of the accused in the National Herald case.

Although he sought a 10-year passport, the court agreed to a passport with validity of three years. The court noted that Gandhi had travelled multiple times abroad without hampering or absenting himself from court appearance, either personally or through his counsel.