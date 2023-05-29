English
    Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, to travel to US this week
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 7:30:13 PM IST (Published)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday evening travel to the US on his new ordinary passport issued to him after clearance by a Delhi court.

    Gandhi, who surrendered his diplomatic passport after he was disqualified as member of Parliament, will travel to San Fransisco, Washington DC and New York on his ordinary passport which was issued to him on Sunday afternoon.
    Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University at San Francisco following which he will address a press conference and have meetings with lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.
