The last IPO of 2022 is also the least subscribed this year

2 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 28, 2022 6:34:04 AM IST (Updated)

For Radiant Cash, only the portion reserved for Institutional Investors managed to reach full subscription.

The IPO of Radiant Cash Management failed to receive full subscription, even after the company extended the deadline to 7 PM on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. In fact, the IPO barely managed to cross the 50 percent subscription mark, becoming the least subscribed IPO of the year at 53 percent.

Before Radiant Cash, the issue of Five Star Business Finance was the only IPO of the year that failed to get fully subscribed. The issue of Five Star Business Finance was subscribed 70 percent on the final day of bidding.
Here are the five least subscribed IPOs of 2022:
IssueQIB (x)NII (x)Retail (x)Overall (x)
Radiant Cash Management Services1.010.660.210.53
Five Star Business Finance1.770.610.110.7
Ethos Ltd.1.061.480.841.04
Abans Holdings Ltd.4.11.480.41.1
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services1.260.991.291.22
When it comes to Radiant Cash, only the portion reserved for Institutional Investors managed to reach full subscription. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors or HNIs was subscribed 66 percent while that for retail investors was subscribed a paltry 21 percent.
PortionSubscription (x)
QIB1.01
NII0.66
Retail0.21
Overall0.53
The Rs 387.9 crore issue had a price band of Rs 94-99 per share. The integrated cash logistics player had raised Rs 116.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The issue was a mix of a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an Offer for Sale, where promoter David Devasahayam and private equity firm Ascent Capital Advisors India offloaded shares.
Radiant Cash has a leading presence in the retail cash management segment. The company runs business in five different areas — cash pick-up and delivery, network currency management, cash processing, cash vans or cash in transit and value added services.
21 percent of the company's workforce is ex-armed forces, according to promoter David Devasahayam, who highlighted this in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.
The company's clientele includes Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and ICICI Bank. It gets 67 percent revenue from fixed point cash pick up and 24 percent from network currency management.
Ahead of its IPO, most brokerages had a neutral to negative stance on the company. While they did cite growth prospects for the company, they also cited discomfort with the valuations.
