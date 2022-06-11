Prophet Remark Row: 237 arrested in UP over Friday violence

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 237 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's violence during protests against the controversial remarks of now-sacked BJP functionaries on Prophet Mohammad, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of "strictest" action against the violators.

In Saharanpur and Prayagraj, police officials said action will be taken against those arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Among those arrested, 68 were held in Prayagraj and 50 in Hathras, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement on Saturday. He said 55 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 25 in Moradabad, eight in Firozabad, three in Aligarh.

Adityanath, who has often spoken of how under his rule the state has been rid of frequent riots, issued a stern warning. "Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," he said while issuing directives to officials.

"There is no place for such anti-social people in a civilised society. No innocent should be harassed, but not a single guilty should be spared," he said.

On Friday, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur during their protests after Friday prayers in mosques. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.