As many as 79 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming Presidential election, including ruling coalition NDA’s candidate Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

On June 28, the returning officer received 23 nominations from candidates across India, according to data available on the website of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The process of filing nominations for the Presidential polls, which started on June 15, will end today. On June 30, the Election Commission of India will scrutinise the papers of the candidates. The voting for the next President will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21 before President Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends on July 24.

Murmu, who is in a comfortable position to win the Presidential polls, filed nomination papers on June 24 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of a host of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and KT Rama Rao.

Apart from Murmu and Sinha, candidates who filed nominations included ‘Election King’ K Padmarajan from Salem, Tamil Nadu. Padmarajan has been featured in India Book of Records and Limca Book of Records for being the most unsuccessful candidate. Padmarajan, a homoeopathic doctor, has contested in 231 elections and not been able to secure a single victory in any of them, ANI reported.

Daya Shankar Agrawal, a Delhi University professor, is also one of the 79 candidates filed nominations for the Presidential elections to succeed Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Another candidate, Suraj Prakash, who helps accident victims, filed his nomination with the hope to be elected to the highest constitutional post in India.

Meanwhile, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, Vinod Kumar Yadav, filed his nomination saying he received an "order" from God to do so, India TV reported. According to Yadav, MPs of 10 states have agreed to support his candidature.

In the last Presidential elections in 2017, as many as 106 candidates had filed their nominations.

