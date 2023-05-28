homenewsPowerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Powerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Powerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 12:22:07 PM IST (Published)

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.The effect of the quake were felt beyond Pakistan borders as mild tremors were felt in parts of India's Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am IST.

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.
The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.
Follow New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates here
No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.
The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.
The effect of the quake were felt beyond Pakistan borders as mild tremors were felt in parts of India's Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EarthquakePakistan

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace

May 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs

May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Indian banks want govt to restore merchant discounts on RuPay cards

May 26, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read

Nifty FMCG Index hits a record high, crosses the 50,000 mark - What lies ahead

May 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read