English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homenewsPowerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

    Powerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

    Powerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 12:22:07 PM IST (Published)

    No loss of life or property has been reported so far.The effect of the quake were felt beyond Pakistan borders as mild tremors were felt in parts of India's Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am IST.

    A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

    The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.
    The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X