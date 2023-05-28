Powerful earthquake hits parts of Pakistan; Mild tremors felt in parts of Punjab, Haryana

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.The effect of the quake were felt beyond Pakistan borders as mild tremors were felt in parts of India's Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, on Sunday. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am IST.

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, sparking panic and forcing residents to flee their homes.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.