PM proposes full membership for African nations in G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed granting full membership to the African Union at the G20 Summit, aiming to enhance Africa's voice and promote a more inclusive global governance system. Modi seeks greater representation of the Global South and solidarity among G20 members, recognising Africa's significance in shaping the world's future.

In a significant move towards a more inclusive global architecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all G20 members, proposing that the African Union be granted full membership at the upcoming G20 Summit. This bold step is aimed at enhancing Africa's voice on the international stage and shaping the future of our shared world, a government source said.

According to the source, PM Modi is a strong believer in the greater representation of the Global South nations on international platforms, with a particular focus on African countries. The source further revealed that the Prime Minister has been advocating and supporting this cause, leading from the front in making this proposal to the G20 counterparts.

By granting full membership to the African Union, The prime minister aims to foster a more just, fair, and inclusive global governance system. This step would ensure that the voices and perspectives of African nations are given due importance and influence in global decision-making processes. It reflects India's commitment to promoting a more representative and balanced approach to global affairs.