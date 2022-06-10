PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 3,050 crore in poll-bound Gujarat; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 3,050 crore in poll-bound Gujarat on Friday. "These projects are aimed at improving the water supply in the tribal region, boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living," the government said in a press release.

The prime minister participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari around 10.15 am. During the programme, he inaugurated seven projects which include:

Madhuban dam based Astol regional water supply project -- built at the cost of about Rs 586 crore

Virpur Vyara substation to provide electricity to residents of Tapi district -- constructed at a cost of over Rs 85 crore

‘Nal Se Jal’ projects worth Rs 163 crore

Sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crore

Government quarters built in Navsari at a cost of over Rs 21 crore

Roads constructed from Piplaidevi - Juner - Chichvihir - Pipaldahad and school buildings constructed in Dang -- at a cost of about Rs 12 crore each

also laid the foundation stone for 12 projects including eight water supply projects worth Rs 549 crores and a road connecting Khergam and Pipalkhed which will be built at the cost of Rs 33 crores in the Navsari district.

"Another four-lane road will be constructed between Navsari and Bardoli via Supa, at a cost of about Rs 27 crores," the government said in a press release.

The foundation stone for construction of Zila Panchayat Bhavan and for providing and fixing roller crash barrier in Dang were also laid. The cost of both the projects estimated about Rs 28 crores and 10 crores respectively.

During the day-long programme, 'bhumi pujan' or ground-breaking ceremonies will also be performed for 14 projects. These include "13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crores".

"He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crores, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region," the press release said.

Following this, he will inaugurate the AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari around 12.15 pm.

Later, at 3:45 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal, Ahmedabad

PM Modi will also address a gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in the Navsari district. He will attend a public function organised at the healthcare complex, where he will virtually inaugurate the Kharel education complex.